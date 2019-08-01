White House Confirms Global Campaign to Protect Homosexuality Acts

NEW YORK, August 2 (C-Fam) The White House confirmed the launch of a global U.S. campaign to promote acceptance of homosexual acts last week after several months of confusion and misinformation surrounding the administration’s position on LGBT issues.

“The Trump Administration has launched a global campaign to decriminalize homosexuality and invites all nations to join us!” read a tweet from the White House last week. The tweet was a message of support for the LGBT advocacy of openly gay Richard Grenell, the U.S. Ambassador to Germany.

The tweet furtherconfirmed conservative concerns about the Trump administration’s position on LGBT issues. Last year the Friday Fax reported that State Department representatives pressured governments to accept “sexual orientation and gender identity” in international law. Additionally, then U.S. Ambassador to the UN Economic and Social Council made an impassioned plea during the General Assembly for homosexual issues. What’s more, the U.S under President Trump has remained a member of the LGBT Core Group of nations that push for homosexual and transgender issues.

When Ambassador Grenell announced a U.S. campaign to “decriminalize homosexuality” in February, a conflict emerged within the administration on how to proceed on LGBT issues.

Speaking to the press, President Trump initially denied knowing about a global campaign to repeal sodomy laws after Ambassador Grenell announced its launch in February. Some in the administration were caught off guard. Some called the campaign a “rogue” initiative by Grenell. All the while, Ambassador Grenell made repeated television appearances promoting the initiative.

Then, for the first time since taking office, President Trump tweeted a message in support of “Pride Month,” and in a subsequent tweet confirmed the launch of the global campaign to “decriminalize homosexuality.”

But confusion and misinformation about the campaign continued in June, as the State Department directed U.S. embassies not to fly the rainbow flag—a flag that is increasingly a symbol of political oppression for Christians in Western countries. Even so, many U.S. embassies chose to display the flag, including at the U.S. Mission to the United Nations.

The White House’s tweet in support of Ambassador Grenell on July 26 shows the Trump administration’s commitment to promoting acceptance of homosexual acts internationally. It followed a string of tweets from Ambassador Grenell and the U.S. Embassy to Germany about their participation in the annual Berlin Gay Pride Parade.

Homosexuality is a controversial topic in the UN General Assembly. Over 70 countries outlaw homosexual acts or even the promotion of homosexuality. These governments say that all individuals are entitled to the same human rights protections, including individuals who identify as LGBT.

They may find the Trump administration’s campaign inconsistent with President Trump’s statements in the General Assembly about respect for sovereignty and family values.

Homosexual acts are not protected by internationally agreed human rights law. Nor does human rights law protect extramarital sex. International law only protects sexual autonomy in the context of the equal right of men and women to marry and found a family.

View online at: https://c-fam.org/friday_fax/white-house-confirms-global-campaign-to-protect-homosexuality-acts/

© 2019 C-Fam (Center for Family & Human Rights).

Permission granted for unlimited use. Credit required.

www.c-fam.org